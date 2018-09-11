115th District Judge hands down sentences

GILMER–115th District Judge Lauren Parish sentenced 11 defendants on felony charges and two on misdemeanor charges between Aug. 21 and 28, including a woman who pleaded guilty to 26 felony counts of forgery, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office.

Angela Kay Walls, 31, of Ore City, was placed on 26 concurrent terms of 5 years probation of a 2-year state jail term Aug. 28, the office reported Sept. 11, adding these details:.

Ore City police investigated the offenses, 9 of which occurred March 23, 2017 and 17 of which occurred March 30, 2017, Byrd’s office said.

As were all others placed on felony probation between Aug. 21 and 28, some of Walls’ terms of probation include court costs, a $50 fee to Crimestoppers and training in “life skills.”

Some other terms of her probation included paying $100 to the crime victims fund, a $500 fine, $1,438 restitution to the victim, an atttorney fee, 200 hours of community service and classes for theft defendants.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Lyn Cooper represented the state in the cases. Marshall attorney Brendan Roth represented Walls.

Details of other felony sentencings were as follows, and all pleaded guilty or, in cases involving probation revocation, admitted violating terms of probation, Byrd’s office said:

Caleb Seth Snow, 26, of Big Sandy, was placed on 3 years “deferred adjudication” probation Aug. 28 for theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.

Defendants receiving deferred adjudication have no final conviction on their records if they successfully complete probation. However, if such probation is revoked, they can receive up the maximum sentence for the offense.

Some terms of Snow’s probation include paying $100 to the crime victim fund, a $1,000 fine, an attorney fee, 200 hours of community service and classes for theft defendants.

The sheriff’s office investigated Snow’s Oct. 7, 2016 crime.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McQueen represented the state at sentencing. Roth represented Snow.

As detailed in last week’s Mirror, Gene Authur Smith, 57, of Longview, drew the maximum term of 10 years in prison for driving while intoxicated–subsequent offense Aug. 21 after a non-jury trial on punishment. He pleaded guilty to the April 1, 2017 crime, investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but contended he was too old for prison.

Dee Anna Young, 42, of Longview, was placed on 4 years “deferred adjudication” probation Aug. 28 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine. However, as a term of probation, she was to remain in county jail until an opening occurred at the Bowie County Women’s Center, where she must complete a program and any aftercare.

The sheriff’s office probed the Feb. 20 offense. Some terms of probation include a $500 fine, $100 payment to the crime victim fund, 300 hours of community service and an alcohol/drug evaluation.

Byrd represented the state at sentencing. Longview attorney Leslie Bullard represented Young.

Susan Louise Lee, 46, of Winnsboro, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation Aug. 28 for tampering with physical evidence. Gilmer police investigated the Oct. 7, 2017 crime.

Some terms of probation include paying $100 to the crime victim fund, a $1,000 fine, a $180 fee to the Texas Department of Public Safety for testing the drug involved in the case, an attorney fee, 600 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation and counseling for drug offenders.

Cooper represented the state at sentencing. Gilmer atttorney Matthew Patton represented Lee.

Jarnaveus Watson, 20, of Memphis, Tx., was put on three years deferred adjudication probation Aug. 28 for evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

The sheriff’s office probed the April 18 offense. Some terms of probation include paying $100 to the crime victim fund, a $500 fine, attorney fee, 250 hours of community service and an alcohol/drug evaluation.

Cooper represented the state at sentencing. Longview attorney Craig Bass represented Watson.

Jorge Luis Silverio, 25, of Pittsburg, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Aug. 28 for evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Gilmer police worked the April 20, 2017 case. Some terms of probation include paying $100 to the crime victim fund, a $1,000 fine, attorney fee, 300 hours of community service and an alcohol/drug evaluation.

Byrd represented the state at sentencng. Longview attorney John Moore represented Silverio.

Tara Hggins Reed, 39, of Diana, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation Aug. 28 for abandoning or endangering child. However, she must remain in county jail until an opening develops in a substance abuse treatment program called SAFFP and complete it.

The district attorney’s office investigated her May 30, 2017 offense. Some terms of probation include paying $100 to the crime victim fund, a $1,000 fine, attorney fee, 300 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling for drug offenders and a parenting class.

Byrd and Roth handled the sentencing.

Clifford H. France III, 54, of Hawkins, received two years in prison Aug. 28 for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. The sheriff’s office investigated the March 17, 2016 crime.

Byrd represented the state at sentencing. Dallas attorney Tony Wright represented France.

In a revocation, Caitlyn McKenzie Pruitt, 18, of Longview, drew six years in prison Aug. 28 for prohibited substances and items in correctional facility. The DPS investigated the Jan. 26 crime.

Byrd represented the state. Longview attorney Rick Hurlburt represented Pruitt.

In another revocation, Derek R. Hare, 39, of Pittsburg, drew five years in prison Aug. 28 for driving while intoxicated–open container–subsequent offense. The sheriff’s office worked the June 2, 2010 crime.

Cooper represented the state at sentencing. Longview attorney Brandt Thorson represented Hare.

In the misdemeanor cases, both handled Aug. 28, said Byrd’s office:

–a Pittsburg man who turns 33 Sunday was placed on 2 years probation of a 1-year term in county jail after pleading guilty to assault/family violence, and a 35-year-old Diana woman who admitted violating terms of probation drew 12 months in state jail for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.