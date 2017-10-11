VA ENCOURAGES VETERANS TO GET THEIR FLU SHOT

Drive-through Opportunity October 14

DALLAS – It’s flu season, and VA North Texas Health Care System is reminding all Veteran patients to get a flu shot. Early prevention is key to give your body time to build immunity.

Flu shots are available at all VA North Texas facilities and community-based outpatient clinics for Veterans with an honorable discharge from the military who present their Veteran identification card, discharge certificate or DD214. Veterans can receive flu shots at their regular clinic appointments or walk-in and drive-thru clinics at times and locations listed below.

If you are allergic to eggs, see your provider for further discussion. Everyone, especially high risk groups including the elderly and people with certain health conditions, should receive a flu vaccination each year.

Walk-in: Monday-Friday

Dallas VA Medical Center, Atrium, 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, Building 1, 4 th floor Specialty Clinic, 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

floor Specialty Clinic, 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic, Patient Resource Center, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tyler VA Outpatient Clinic, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Plano VA Outpatient Clinic, Reception, 2 – 4 p.m.

Drive-through: Saturday, October 14, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dallas VA Medical Center: South entrance, 4500 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, west entrance at building 1,

Tyler VA Outpatient Clinic, front parking

Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic: ambulance entrance, 2201 SE Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Plano VA Outpatient Clinic, 3804 W. 15th St., Plano, TX 75075

Drive-through: Saturday, November 4, 2017, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dallas VA Medical Center: south entrance, 4500 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, west entrance at building 1

Should flu-like symptoms develop, including fever, cough and/or sore throat, rest at home and drink plenty of liquids. Over-the-counter flu medications may relieve symptoms, but consult your doctor for possible interactions with other medications you are taking. Alcohol and/or tobacco should be avoided. Call 911 if you develop difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, dizziness, confusion or severe vomiting.