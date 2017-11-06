17 SENTENCED BY 115TH DISTRICT JUDGE

By PHILLIP WILLIAMS/Correspondent

GILMER–115th District Judge Lauren Parish sentenced 17 defendants on felony charges between Oct. 26 and 31, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office.

All pleaded guilty or, in one case involving revocation of probation, admitted violating terms of probation, the office said.

Details of the sentencings were as follows, Byrd’s office reported:

Micheal Brandon Bryant, 37, of Big Sandy, was placed on five years probation of a 2-year state jail term Oct. 31 for possession of marijuana.

Big Sandy police probed his Feb. 18, 2015 offense. As were all others placed on probation between Oct. 26 and 31, he was ordered to pay court costs, $50 to Crimestoppers and $100 to the crime victim fund.

Some other terms of Bryant’s probation include a $1,000 fine, a $180 fee to the Texas Department of Public Safety for testing the drug involved in the case, an attorney fee, 400 hours of community service, undergoing an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling, and “life skills:” training.

Byrd represented the state at sentencning. Longview attorney Scott Novy represented Bryant.

Paul Slaton, 41, of Hawkins, received four years in prison Oct. 31 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the May 30 offense. Byrd and Novy handled the sentencing. START

Gilmer resident Jordan Taylor Griffin Hill, who turns 21 Friday, was placed on five years “deferred adjudication” probation Oct. 26 for enticing a child with intent to commit felony.

Deferred adjudication means no final conviction appears on a defendant’s record if he/she successfully completes probation. However, if such probation is revoked, the defendant can receive up to the maximum sentence for the crime.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated Hill’s June 1, 2015 offense.

Some other terms of his probation include a $1,000 fine, an attorney’s fee, 500 hours of community service, in-house counseling, an alcohol/drug evaluation, life skills training, intensive supervision for the first six months, no contact directly or indirectly with the victim or the victim’s family, and agreeing that it would be criminal trespass to go to the victim’s home or work.

Byrd represented the state. Longview attorney John Moore represented Hill.

Daetren Earl Odum, 18, of Gilmer, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Oct. 26 for theft of firearm.

Gilmer police probed the July 16 crime.

Some terms of probation include a $1,000 fine, attorney’s fee, 300 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling for drug offenders, life skills training and classes for theft defendants.

Byrd represented the state. Gilmer attorney Matthew Patton represented Odum.

Rachael Marie Hernandez, 41, of Mt. Pleasant, received 180 days in state jail Oct. 26 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Big Sandy police investigated the Aug. 28 offense. Byrd and Moore handled the sentencing.

Jon Randy Goodson, 28, of Gilmer, received one year in state jail Oct. 26 for evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office probed the Feb. 23 crime. Byrd and Moore handled the sentencing.

Terry Shane Davis, a 44-year-old Winnsboro man, drew six months in state jail Oct. 26 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office investigated the Sept. 9, 2015 offense. Byrd and Moore handled the sentencing.

In a probation revocation case, Tiffany Danielle Carroll, 22, of Yantis, received 18 months in state jail Oct. 26 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police probed the June 3, 2016 crime. Byrd and Moore handled the revocation proceeding.

Christopher Owen Thompson, 26, of Gilmer, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Oct. 31 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine. However, he must remain in county jail until a bed becomes available at a substance abuse treatment facility in Taylor County, and he must complete treatment.

The sheriff’s office investigated his Jan. 2 offense.

Some other terms of Thompson’s probation include a $1,000 fine, $180 fee to the DPS for testing the drug involved in the case, a attorney fee, 300 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation and life skills training.

Byrd and Moore handled the sentencing.

Tyler resident Kelly Ann Lyons, who turned 26 Sunday, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Oct. 31 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police investigated the Aug. 20, 2016 offense.

Gary Wayne Odell, 58, of Lone Star, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Oct. 31 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department probed the April 24, 2016 offense.

Kayla Reena Garriott, 33, of Gilmer, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Oct. 31 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police probed the June 5, 2016 crime.

Joshua Wayne Stewart, 35, of Longview, was also placed on three years deferrred adjudication probation Oct. 31 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Ore City police investigated the July 21, 2016 offense.

David Ryan Watson, 40, of Gilmer, was placed on five years regular probation of a 10-year prison term Oct. 31 for assault/family violence–occlusion. Gilmer police probed the April 9 crime.

Jamie Dale Quaid, 41, of Ore City, was placed on five years regular probation of a 10-year prison term Oct. 31 for retaliation.

The sheriff’s office investigated the April 22 offense.

In what is termed a “shock probation hearing,” Randy Travis Johnson, 22, of Longview, was placed on 10 years regular probation of a 10-year prison term Oct. 31 for burglary of a habitation, but nonetheless must go to prison for up to six months before he has any chance to be released on probation.

A judge could place him on probation for the rest of his sentence if he exhibits good behavior in prison, and his attorney files a motion for it. East Mountain police investigated his May 3, 2015 offense.

Darrious Dejuan Brooks, 24, of Gilmer, received one year in state jail Oct. 31 for delivery of marijuana. The sheriff’s office investigated the Aug. 12, 2014 crime.