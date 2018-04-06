rodeo poster 2018 – revised – 2 Ticket On-sale Dates & Event Information Gladewater, Texas (April 6, 2018) – Tickets for the 81st Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo go on sale to the public at GladewaterRodeo.com beginning Sunday, April 15, 2018, and can be purchased in person at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview starting Tuesday, May 1st. The 2018 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo features four great nights of exciting rodeo action and runs Wednesday, June 6th through Saturday, June 9th at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m., and rodeo proceeds fund scholarships for area students. Tickets are $16 for adults / $8 for kids (12 and under), and Reserved Seating is available until 6 p.m. each night. Special VIP tickets and group ticket discounts (10 or more) will also be available through GladewaterRodeo.com. Plus, on June 7th, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo will proudly offer special half-price tickets for members of the military and first responders who present a valid ID at the Rodeo Ticket Office. The Ticket Office on the rodeo grounds is located just north of Highway 80 on North Rodeo Street in Gladewater and will be open for ticket sales on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday – Saturday, June 4 – 9, starting at 9 a.m. daily. Registration forms for Kids Mutton Bustin’ (5-7 years of age; under 50 pounds) are available now for download online at GladewaterRodeo.com or at the Rodeo Ticket Office on May 28th. All completed forms may be submitted online May 28th through June 4th by 5 p.m. or in person to the Ticket Office by 5 p.m. on June 4th. Participating children will receive one (1) free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly. The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 10 & Under and 11 & Up. No pre-registration is required. 2018 SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 – XTREME BULLS – Sponsored by Cavender’s Boot City & Xtreme Bulls THURSDAY, JUNE 7 – Sponsored by Gladewater National Bank FRIDAY, JUNE 8 – Sponsored by Superior Health Plan SATURDAY, JUNE 9 – “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” sponsored by Texas Oncology Additional Sponsors include: Aaron’s, Austin Bank, Bodacious Bar-B-Q, City National Bank, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, Copeland’s Insurance, Craig Bass Law Firm, Etex, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Joyce Crane, Lightman Media Group, Pizza Hut, R.J. Construction Metal Buildings, The Maid-Rite Co., and Waste Connections, Inc. The 2nd Annual Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo for children and people with special needs will take place Saturday, June 9th, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena, located on US Highway 80. This free event features a variety of activities, including horseback rides, hayrides, face painting, and a petting zoo. Round-Up Rodeo sponsorships and vendor spots are still available – contact Chris Thompson, 2018 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Association President, by completing the contact form at GladewaterRodeo.com/Contact, and for those interested in supporting the Handicapable Rodeo, contact Lindsey Donaho at 903-790-4415.