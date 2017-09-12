$397,294.00 in grant funds available for prescribed burning

Sept. 12, 2017 — COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Some Texas landowners may be eligible to be reimbursed for their cost of prescribed burning.

Texas A&M Forest Service is now accepting grant applications from private property owners who use strategically-planned prescribed fires to help reduce wildfire risk and restore natural ecosystems.

“Each year Texas A&M Forest Service offers several prescribed fire grants that reimburse private landowners 50 to 100 percent of the cost of having a prescribed burn conducted on their land,” said Andy McCrady, Fuels Coordinator II with Texas A&M Forest Service. “By utilizing the services of a certified and insured prescribed burn manager, these landowners can safely reintroduce beneficial fire to their property in a planned and controlled manner. These prescribed fires reduce the wildfire hazard to the area and benefit the ecosystem.”

The Community Protection Program — Prescribed Fire Grant is available to fund prescribed burn treatments to property within 10 miles of a National Forest in East Texas. This year a total of $197,469 is available through this program.

The National Fire Plan — Prescribed Fire Grant has a total of $21,000 to fund treatments in 33 eligible counties. These counties have taken steps to mitigate their risks by composing a city or county-wide Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The Neches River and Cypress Basin Watershed Restoration Program — Prescribed Fire Grant will provide $128,825 to support prescribed fire in priority watersheds in East Texas. These prescribed burn treatments will help improve water quality and quantity, control invasive species and enhance wildlife habitat by restoring ecosystem function.

The Texas Longleaf Conservation Assistance Program – Prescribed Fire Grant is available to fund prescribed burn treatments on private land to enhance longleaf pine ecosystems in nine Southeast Texas Counties. This year, up to $50,000 is available through this program.

Texas A&M Forest Service does not conduct the prescribed burns in these programs. Upon approval of funding, the prescribed burn will be conducted by a certified and insured prescribed burn manager of the landowner’s choice. Landowners can expect reimbursement of $15 to $30 per acre, depending on program eligibility.

The deadline for application submission is Friday, October 13, 2017.

For more information and to download an application visit

http://texasforestservice.tamu.edu/cppgrant/