80th ANNUAL GLADEWATER ROUND-UP RODEO DAYSHEETS, JUNE 8-10

WELCOME TO THE RODEO!

Featured below are the June 8, 9 & 10 Daysheets for this year’s Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, listing when each event will be held and listing each competitor and the stock that have drawn.

Wednesday night’s CAVENDARS GLADEWATER ROUND-UP XTREME BULLS – “JOHN QUINTANA MEMORIAL” – Daysheet will be posted 90 minutes before the rodeo to ensure the cowboys do not know what bull they have drawn until rodeo time. Good luck to them all!

Come on out to the rodeo and bring the whole family. Tickets are $7 for children and $14 for adults.