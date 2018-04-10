Applications being accepted until April 30 for two board of trustee seats

Kilgore College is accepting applications until 5 p.m. Monday, April 30, for two board appointments to fill the vacant seat of the late James Walker and the seat of Bob Heath who is retiring.

Heath represents the South Zone, Voting Unit #1, Place 7. The remainder of the term for this seat lasts until May of 2019 when a regular election will be held for that seat.

Voting Unit #1 includes Leverett’s Chapel, West Rusk and Overton independent school districts.

Walker’s vacant seat is Voting Unit #2, Place 2, North Zone (Gladewater, Sabine and White Oak ISDs). The remainder of the term for this seat lasts until May of 2021.

Applicants for the two seats will be reviewed by a board subcommittee that will recommend an appointment for consideration by the full board.

According to board bylaws, any vacancy occurring on the KC Board of Trustees through death, resignation or otherwise, shall be filled by a special election ordered by the board or by appointment by resolution or order of the board. Appointees will serve until the next regular election.

Each member of the board must be a resident, qualified voter of the district and must take the proper oath of office before taking up duties of the board.

Anyone interested in being appointed to serve in one of these two vacant board seats can submit a letter of interest to Nancy Law, located in Office 100 on the first floor of the Stewart McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

To receive forms by mail or e-mail, call Nancy Law at 903-983-8101 or e-mail: nlaw@kilgore.edu.

More information is available at www.kilgore.edu/board.



