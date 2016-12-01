Applications still available for displaced workers to take advantage of tuition-free courses

The Kilgore College Workforce Development Department still has openings for area displaced workers to take advantage of a free tuition program thanks to a $500,000 grant awarded to KC by the Texas Workforce Commission Investment Council’s Wagner-Peyser 7(b) Grant Program.

Candidates who apply must meet certain qualifications to take tuition-free courses at KC in advanced welding, transportation (CDL) and industrial electrical technology.

To qualify for the tuition-free courses, individuals must be “displaced” in that they’ve been laid off because their employer closed a plant or division; moved or abolished their position; or simply had insufficient work for them; as well as some service members who leave the military.

“This grant will provide displaced workers a tuition-free opportunity to obtain cutting-edge technology skills potentially leading to exciting career opportunities that produce living-wage compensation,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Wagner-Peyser 7(b) grants, according to the Texas Workforce Commission website, are federal funds allocated to each state’s office of the governor each year to fund workforce training and job placement services.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 7 million American workers have been displaced from long-term jobs since 2008.

For more information on the grant, or to apply for one of the 100 student positions, call Brenda Brown at 903-983-8288 or visitwww.kilgore.edu/wdce.