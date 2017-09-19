Area Ducks Unlimited Chapters Plan 80th Anniversary Events

Founded in 1937, Ducks Unlimited is currently celebrating its 80th anniversary. East Texas area Ducks Unlimited chapters are currently planning a variety of events for the fall as a part of this celebration. Chapters throughout East Texas will host annual fund-raising banquet to support DU’s wetland conservation work.

The Gregg County DU banquet is 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Sharon Denton is the 2017 area chairperson.

Begun in 1970, this year’s banquet is Gregg County DU’s 48th annual event. One of the most successful CU chapters in East Texas, the Gregg County chapter has raised more than $2 million dollars for DU.

The Sabine Valley (Gladewater) DU banquet is set for 5:30, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Gladewater Former Students’ Building, locater at 2509 West Hendricks St. in Gladewater. Lionel Clouatre is area chairman for Sabine Valley DU. Clouatre is actively seeking new committee members and can be contacted at 903/738-0523.

Probably the largest DU banquet in East Texas, the Tyler DU banquet is chaired by Bud Worthen and is scheduled for 5:30, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Tyler’s Harvey Hall.

Glen McFarland and Justin Lee lead an effort to re-establish the Pittsburg DU chapter. Their 2017 banquet is at 5:30, Nov. 21, at the Efurd Orchard, located on US Hwy. 271, south of Pittsburg. While this is the first Pittsburg DU banquet in several years, the chapter’s enthusiasm and the new location should make for a fun event.

Other East Texas DU banquets include Jasper on Oct. 14, Jacksonville on Oct. 19, Ben Wheeler-Canton-Van Zandt County on Oct. 21, and Palestine on Oct 24.

Information, including location and ticket information, is available on the DU website at www.ducks.org/texas/events.