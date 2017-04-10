ARRESTS MADE IN 2-OF-3 UPSHUR MURDERS

BY PHILLIP WILLIAMS/Correspondent

GILMER–Authorities had made arrests as of Monday in connection with two of three unrelated recent fatal shootings in Upshur County, but not the one involving the death of a 23-year-old Union Grove woman at her home, said Sheriff Larry Webb’s office.

Officers are “still pursuing some active leads” in the death of Miranda Streed, whose shooting was reported at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, said David Hazel, chief deputy of the office’s law enforcement division.

Meantime, a suspect was arrested in the death of James Earl Robertson, whose body was found at his home in Pritchett community last Thursday night, and four suspects were jailed in connection with the March 28 shooting of a 29-year-old man at his rural home near the Lafayette community, county authorities said.

Deputies found Streed dead at her home in the 100 block of Private Road 3367, said Webb in a news release. He asked that anyone with information on the case contact his office at 903-843-2541, or Upshur County Crime Stoppers, either at 903-843-3131 or online at www.upshurcountycrimestoppers.com.

Mike Rider is lead investigator on the case, the sheriff wrote.

County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes ordered an autopsy on Streed, who had a Gladewater address, and it was to be performed in Tyler, said Webb.

Meantime, 45-year-old Clinton Ray Allen remained in Upshur County Jail in Gilmer under bonds totalling $1 million Monday after being arrested and charged with murdering his stepfather, Robertson, whose body was found at their Pritchett home last Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe Allen shot his 64-year-old stepfather “over a family-related dispute,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were dispatched to the men’s home at 446 Holly Road at about 6:13 p.m. last Thursday “in reference to a welfare check, due to family not hearing from the victim that day,” Webb’s office said in a news release. Upon arrival, deputies found the body inside the home, and injuries to it “resulted in the case being treated as a homicide” by authorities, the statement said.

“During the course of the investigation, deputies were lead to Sweet Gum Road, where they located and arrested” Allen on charges of public intoxication and felon in possession of a firearm, the news release said. By 10 a.m. Friday, “investigators had gathered sufficient evidence to charge Clinton Ray Allen with first-degree murder,” the statement added.

Allen, who had been released from prison only last July, was being held under $950,000 bond on the murder charge and $50,000 on the firearm-related charge, Hazel said. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter set the bonds, the chief deputy said.

Robertson’s body was sent to Tyler for autopsy, the news release added. Detective Tim Hall is heading the investigation with assistance from other Upshur County investigators.

The three slayings occurred within a period of only 10 days. Streed’s body was found only a week after Kendrick “Pooh” Jackson, who had a Pittsburg address, was killed at his home on FM 1975 near the Lafayette community in northeastern Upshur County, Webb said.

The only suspect in that case who was not already in the Upshur County Jail as of April 4, Decorian Quantez Robbins, 19, of Lone Star, was transferred there April 5 from the Cass County Jail in LInden after being arrested in that county, authorities said. He remained confined Monday under $750,000 bond set by Potter, said James Grunden, chief deputy of the Upshur jail.

Other suspects charged and their respective bonds, said officers, include Devontay Hunter, 20, of Lone Star, $250,000; Xavier Keishawn Mumphrey, 19, of Kilgore, $750,000; and a woman, Alize Sharda McFall, 20, of KIlgore, $150,000.