ARRESTS MADE IN EZ MART ROBBERY

On October 22, 2017, at about 4:15AM, The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Aggravated Robbery that occurred at the E-Z Mart located at 6420 Hwy 135 Kilgore, Texas. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Matt Alford was assigned as lead investigator on this case. Since that time, Investigator Alford has been aggressively pursuing every lead and Crime Stoppers tip that has come in on this case.

On Tuesday November 21, 2017 The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Longview Gregg County SWAT Team executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Zuniga (age 22 of Kilgore) and Clarence Bedford III (age 22 of Kilgore) at a home in the Kilgore Liberty City area in connection to this Robbery. Both men were transported to the Gregg County Jail without further incident.

Jonathan Zuniga is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000.00 bond for the offense of Aggravated Robbery.

Clarence Bedford III is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000.00 bond for the offense of Aggravated Robbery.