Visit Gladewater’s Main Street Art Stroll, Largest in East Texas!

Gladewater’s Main Street program proudly presents their 7th annual Gladewater Main Street Art Stroll, Saturday, August 12, from noon to 5 p.m. The Art Stroll will be bigger and better than ever to quench your thirst for art, antiques, wine, music, books and loads of fun all in air-conditioned comfort! It will be hot outside but our trolley will be giving free rides around town.

More than 30 artists this year with a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter will gather for this one-day event for your shopping pleasure as you browse antique stores, a historical museum, a book store, restaurants and more, all while enjoying the unique combination of art and antiques in the historic downtown of Gladewater.

Sample some of the best wines in the country at our wine gardens with Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards from Pittsburg. Craft beer samples will be available at The Central Station. Art-A-Ritas will be offered at Guadalupe’s Mexican Restaurant. Ice Cream and sundaes from The Screen Door will cool you off. And Snowie’s East Texas will be serving mandy delicious flavors of shaved ices in front of The Gladewater Museum.

Andrew and Kate Kirby will be performing at the Round Up Antique Mall. Stephanie Chance will be signing her latest book. Kathy Murphy, The Pulpwood Queen, will be bringing art and signing her book! Amelia Abney, age 10, is selling postcards at Guadalupe’s Mexican Restaurant to help purchase Bibles for the Middle East in their native languages.

AND be sure to get the collectable 2018 Gladewater Calendar, packed full of history, photos, and Gladewater events you won’t want to miss. These make great stocking stuffers (at only five dollars each) and are available at many downtown businesses!

Mark your calendar for this special event, Saturday, August 13, from noon to 5 p.m., for a fun-filled day for the entire family in historic Gladewater, The Antique Capital of East Texas!

For more information, visit our facebook page: www.facebook.com/artstroll and the web page: