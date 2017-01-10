ATF NATIONAL RESPONSE TEAM CONCLUDES ON-SITE OPERATIONS IN HISTORIC GLADEWATER, ASKS FOR PUBLIC’S HELP

GLADEWATER — The National Response Team, a specialized investigative unit, from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that arrived in Gladewater, Texas, last week to assist with a structure fire that occurred Jan. 4, 2017 in the historical portion of downtown concluded its on-site operations today.

“All of the scene information has been gathered and analysis of the information will continue,” said Dallas Field Division’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Vincent Pallozzi. “While we have found that the fire was caused by human action, it is undetermined at this time if the fire was accidental or intentional.”

About 15 special agents and other experts with the National Response Team (NRT) were activated at the request of the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office to join the investigation of the fire that collapsed a structure at 109 N. Main Street in Gladewater. The fire began at approximately 10 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the fire should contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, at (903) 236-8400 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app available at www.reportit.com and at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.

For more information on ATF and its programs go to www.atf.gov.