BIG TIME TEXAS HUNTS DEADLINE APPROACHING FAST

AUSTIN— Hunting seasons are in full swing in Texas and more opportunities are on the horizon, including chances at premium guided hunt packages through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Big Time Texas Hunts program. Deadline to apply for these top shelf hunting adventures is Oct. 15.

Big Time Texas Hunts provide opportunities to win one or more of nine premium guided hunt packages with food and lodging provided, as well as taxidermy in some cases. The crown jewel of the program is the Texas Grand Slam hunt package, which includes four separate hunts for Texas’ most prized big game animals — the desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, mule deer and pronghorn.

In addition to the Grand Slam, there are several quality deer hunting packages available, as well as opportunities to pursue alligator, waterfowl, upland game birds, wild hog and exotics. Check out this video documenting last year’s Ultimate Mule Deer Hunt, the latest addition to Big Time Texas Hunts http://bit.ly/MuleDeerVideo .

For more information about this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts and to purchase entries online for $9 each visit www.tpwd.texas.gov/buyentry . Entries are also available for $10 each at hunting license retailers or by phone (800) 895-4248. There is no limit to the number of entries an individual may purchase and all proceeds benefit conservation, wildlife management and public hunting. To learn more about the programs supported through Big Time Texas Hunts, visit http://bit.ly/ProjectsSupported .