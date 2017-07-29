BOIL NOTICE IN GLADEWATER

Follow Us: by
Water, July 29, 2017 20:23:00 – City of Gladewater is issuing a Boil Water Notice for Gladewater until further notice.
Due to low water pressure (Less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within our distribution system, it is required by the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) to notify customers of the Gladewater PWS (#0920001) of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instruction to discontinue the boil of water for consumption will be issued in the same manner(s) as then notice, using social media, Nixle, and websites.
