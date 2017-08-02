BOIL NOTICE UPDATE

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Gladewater Boil Notice remained in effect.

According to public works director Steve Matlock the city is back to full pressure. Water samples were delayed by rain this morning but taken this afternoon and city officials hope to have results back early Thursday morning.

Melba Haralson, Gladewater City Secretary, said some facebook posts have asked about contamination. She asked the Gladewater Mirror to let our readers know “our water was never contaminated, the system pressure dropped necessitated the boil notice and it is a precautionary measure.”



On July 29 at 8:23 p.m. the City of Gladewater issued a “Boil Water Notice” for Gladewater until further notice.

Due to low water pressure (Less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within the city’s distribution system, it was required by the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) to notify customers of the Gladewater PWS (#0920001) of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption. Instruction to discontinue the boil of water for consumption will be issued using various social media outlets, Nixle, and websites.

To sign up for Nixle messages and alerts, as well as updates for this issue you can text Gladewater to 888777 or go to gladewaterpd.com/Nixle

*Signup is free but text message rates may apply, check with your carrier.