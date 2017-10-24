https://indd.adobe.com/view/83529b26-9322-4fbe-bb96-1d73948db5b7

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) and while 1 in 8 women have breast cancer, this month serves as an opportunity to remind everyone of the significance of early detection. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women, but it doesn’t have to be! The most vital tool for women is early detection in the form of a mammogram and self-exams. Early detection can help women seize their future and increase their chance of survival.

We thank our many fine sponsors who made this special section available.