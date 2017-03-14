Brookshire Grocery Co. accepting applications for 13th World War II Heroes Flight

TYLER – Officials with Brookshire Grocery Co. today announced plans for the 13th Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods World War II Heroes Flight, which will take WWII veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorial built in their honor, along with several other sites.

The all-expenses-paid trip will take place May 29-31 with veterans departing from either Tyler, Texas, or Shreveport, Louisiana.

“We are very grateful for the service provided by all veterans,” said Brett Brewer, Director of Community Involvement for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We’ve been privileged to escort more than 300 WWII veterans to Washington, D.C., on previous trips and are looking forward to accompanying additional veterans in May.”

Noting that the World War II Memorial was not built until 2004, Brewer added, “Most of these veterans have never had a chance to see their memorial. We’re thrilled to provide this opportunity.”

Veterans participating in previous flights have come from communities throughout northeast Texas and north Louisiana.

Medical personnel and BGC volunteers will accompany the veterans and assist with luggage, pushing wheelchairs and other needs.

Veterans interested in participating can apply at www.brookshires.com by searching for “Heroes Flight,” or by calling 903-534-3076 and requesting an application.