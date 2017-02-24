CARPENTER WITHDRAWS FROM COUNCIL RACE; NO CITY COUNCIL ELECTION REQUIRED …

Follow Us: by
Incumbent Elijah “Sonny” Anderson will retain his Place 5 seat on the Gladewater City Council without even having to campaign, following challenger Mark Carpenter’s withdrawl from the race Friday at noon.
The Carpenter vs. Anderson race was the only contested seat on the city council, after political newcomer Nick Foster drew no opposition for his bid for the Place 4 seat currently held by Chris Bland who chose not file for re-election and incumbents Place 6 councilman Dennis Robertson and Place 7 councilman J.D. Shipp who were unopposed.
With no contested races, the City of Gladewater will not be required to hold an election, thus saving taxpayers about $2,300, the cost of an election.
Carpenter told the Mirror Friday that he did not want the city to incur the extra expense of the election since just one seat was being challenged. But he did not rule out running in the 2018 municipal election.
This will be the first municipal election in more than 10 years that Carpenter will not be running for office.
The GISD school board race also will be decided without an election after incumbents Jon Keller and David Floyd drew no challengers.
SHARE by