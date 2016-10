Follow Us: by

Join with us and our fine sponsors in celebrating Red Ribbon Week at our area schools. This activity book was given are area K-3 graders to help them learn about the dangers of drugs, smoking, alcohol, bullying and the internet.

Please join with us in thanking the many sponsors who made this possible.

If you have little ones at home and would like a copy of this activity book, simply download it and print it out at home.

20016-red-ribbon