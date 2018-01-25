A memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Brock Baustin Gumm is scheduled Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Union Grove Lion Center Auditorium, 11220 Union Grove Road, Gladewater, Texas 75647.

Brock was born on September 8, 2008 in Shreveport, Louisiana and moved to his new room in His Heavenly Father’s house on January 23, 2018 from his home in Gladewater, Texas. Those who continue his legacy include his parents, Paige and Brett Gumm, brother, Brody Gumm, maternal great grandmother, Betty Dordan Vaughan, paternal grandparents, Debby and John Keel, and maternal grandfather, Bob Jackson, and his wife Melinda. Brock’s family also includes his surrogate grandmother, Patti Fellows, a great aunt and uncle, Laura and Benny Vaughan, two uncles, Trey and Derrick Austin, one aunt, Tiffany Austin, dozens of cousins and hundreds of friends.

Brock was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Benjamin F. Vaughan and paternal great grandparents, Agness and Warren Gumm, his maternal grandparents Vicki “Bella” and Gill “Pops” Austin and his paternal grandfather, Jerry Gumm.

At the age of six Brock was diagnosed with an aggressive childhood bone cancer, Osteosarcoma. For three years and three months he battled this monster with the faith and determination of a “Super Hero”; inspiring the “Battle for Brock” army motto: “Faith, Fight and Finish”. Brock’s faith was inspiring. He often thanked people for praying for him and reassured them that, “God’s Got This!” He would take on any ally in his fight with cancer including surgeries, chemotherapy, amputation, experimental treatments, holistic treatments and diets, and homeopathic remedies. He finished his fight, as he started it, convinced that regardless of what the future held, he held on with faith to the one who holds the future.

What a dynamic, full, and abundant life was poured into nine years and four months of living. Brock had friends in high places: Dallas Cowboy Football Stars, LSU Tiger players, and Texas Ranger sluggers all knew and admired Brock for his determination in facing his illness. But he also had friends in his favorite places. Friends who never left his side; baseball, soccer and football team members, school friends, traveling friends, and friends just content to understand and sit near by or quietly play video games. The friends who shared the journey, a little every day. At this writing there are already hundreds of tributes on social media telling Brock’s story; and how he touched the lives of or was touched by the lives of others. Stories of friends, family and sometimes strangers who met on this extraordinary journey; sharing victories and defeats, tears and laughter.

The Gumm family would like to thank everyone for the love, support and prayers you have showered upon us over the past three years. We have been blessed by so many people throughout the world and we are thankful.