CHURCH SAFETY SEMINAR SET

GILMER–The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office will present a “Church Safety Seminar” from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the New Beginnings Baptist Church near Gilmer, said Sheriff Larry Webb.

The event is free of charge to the general public at the church on north Texas 155 near city limits.

Registration for an optional $5 lunch may be made at the church’s website, Webb said.

He said that the seminar, at which he and other members of his office will speak, will discuss not only church shootings, but other crimes which could occur at a church, such as robbery, vehicle thefts, burglary and internal theft.

Webb said the mass shooting which claimed 26 lives last year at the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church was not the sole impetus for the local event since he had already pledged during his campaign for sheriff in 2016 to hold such a seminar. However, he said there was “heightened interest” in such a seminar since that tragedy.