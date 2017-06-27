CITY HIRES INTERIM CITY MANAGER

Follow Us: by
Jeff Howell was hired Tuesday evening to be Gladewater’s interim city manager following a one hour executive session which included the city deciding to hire Texas First Group ,a professional search firm, to find Gladewater’s next city manager.
Howell will begin July 17. In the meantime, Gladewater Police Chief Rob Vine will fill in following city manager Theo Melancon’s decision to leave for a similar job in Dayton, Tx.
Howell began his public service career in 1985 with the city of Fort Worth, rising to the No. 3 job in that city’s water department.
Howell was city manager in neighboring Kilgore for many years before retiring in the spring of 2011.
Most recently he has been serving as interim city manager in the Texas Panhandle town of Fritch. And he also served as city manager in Winnsboro.
Read next week’s Gladewater Mirror for all the details.
SHARE by