CITY MANAGER RESIGNATION ON TUESDAY AGENDA

The Gladewater City Council is expected to accept city manager Theo Melancon’s resignation Tuesday during a special session. Melancon accepted the city manager’s job in Dayton, Texas last week.
The agenda does not allow for citizens’s comments. The special session was originally planned for a 2017-18 budget workshop.
Melancon has been Gladewater’s city manager for about 15 months and has been under fire by councilwoman Lana Niemann and mayor Harold Wells for what they described as excessive spending. Wells claims Melancon’s spending has resulted in the city being broke.
Read this week’s Gladewater Mirror to find out if Wells’ claims are valid and what the city’s next city manager will face when he or she is hired.
