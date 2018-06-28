City of Gladewater Public Notice to Boil Water

A Boil Water Notice has been issued only for the area south of the Sabine River Bridge located on Highway 271, south of Gladewater.

Due to a low chlorine residual, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system Gladewater Texas /PWS ID #0920001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making of ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Tow, Gladewater’s City Manager@ 903-845-2196.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691. hway 271 south of Gladewater.