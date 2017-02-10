CITY OF LONGVIEW AND GREGG COUNTY ANNOUNCE ‘TEXAS SUPREME COURT DAY’

Thursday, Feb. 16th Recognized by City Proclamation and County Resolution

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 has been named “Texas Supreme Court Day” in Gregg County by a resolution passed unanimously and signed by Gregg County Commissioners Ronnie McKinney, Daryl Primo, Gary Boyd and James Mathis and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

“We are extremely proud that the Texas Supreme Court has chosen to come to Gregg County to hear oral arguments in two major court cases. We felt it appropriate to recognize this with an official act of recognition and thanks,” said Judge Stoudt. “The Gregg County Commissioner’s Court applauds the Texas Supreme Court for being willing to visit with the youth of our area and with all our citizens.” Judge Stoudt went on to add, “We have also by this resolution named the nine members of the Texas Supreme Court honorary citizens of Gregg County.”

Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack announced that the City of Longview has also named Thursday, Feb 16th “Texas Supreme Court Day” in Longview. The proclamation, signed by Dr. Mack, will be presented to Chief Justice Nathan Hecht at the Texas Supreme Court luncheon following the oral arguments being heard by the Court at LeTourneau University in the Belcher Center.

Dr. Mack further said, “The city is happy to welcome the 1,000 or more college and high school students from all over Northeast Texas who are coming to see the Texas Supreme Court in session and to attend the ‘Law As A Career Day’ being held on the LeTourneau University campus.”

The Texas Supreme Court will hold an official session of the Court at LeTourneau University in the Belcher Center at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The session is open to the public and there is no charge for attendance. Those planning to attend should arrive at least 30 to 45 minutes early to secure parking and clear security screening.

The Gregg County Bar Association (GCBA) is a voluntary professional organization of attorneys practicing in the Gregg County area. GCBA is committed to serving our members, our local community and improving the legal profession.

The GCBA provides opportunities to local attorneys for continuing legal education credits, networking, advocacy and service to the community. The GCBA also provides annual scholarships to local seniors and participates in a number of community events.