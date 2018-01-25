CITY SECRETARY STEPPING DOWN

The City of Gladewater will be losing one of its longest tenured employees next month when city secretary Melba Haralson resigns, Feb. 28.

After 23 years on the job, she is taking a position with the City of White Oak. She said in her letter of resignation that she had “mixed emotions” about leaving and said “It has been my extreme honor and privilege to be the second longest tenured City Secretary in the history of Gladewater, surpassed only by H.I. McAfee with 30 years. I have served under 5 different mayors, 26 council members, and worked with 4 city managers. I have been interim city manager 3 times and have seen countless employees come and go.”

Haralson’s decision is based on money and what is best for her family. “White Oak has a 7%, 2:1 match on TMRS (Texas Municipal Retirement System) retirement as well as updated service credits. That has a tremendous impact on my retirement, simply too much to leave on the table.”

Last year the City of Gladewater improved its retirement match, but for years has lost employees to other cities due to lower benefits.

Haralson’s letter reads:

Mayor and City Council:

It is with mixed emotions that I submit this letter of resignation. Gladewater has been my passion for the past 23 years. I have devoted myself to this city and I am most grateful for the achievements, the challenges, and most of all for the people I’ve come to know and respect.

It has been my extreme honor and privilege to be the second longest tenured City Secretary in the history of Gladewater, surpassed only by H.I. McAfee with 30 years. I have served under 5 different mayors, 26 council members, and worked with 4 city managers. I have been interim city manager 3 times and have seen countless employees come and go.

The City of White Oak has offered me a position and it is in my best interest to accept. White Oak has a 7%, 2:1 match on TMRS retirement as well as updated service credits. That has a tremendous impact on my retirement, simply too much to leave on the table.

Please consider this as my formal resignation effective February 28, 2018. I’m just a phone call away and will always be willing to help if needed.

Best regards,

Melba Haralson