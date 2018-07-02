COUPLE INDICTED IN CONNECTION WITH WOMAN WHO WAS KILLED AND BURNED



GILMER–The Upshur County Grand Jury indicted a Longview man and Longview woman June 29 on capital murder charges in connection with the March 29 strangulation death of a woman whose body was found near rural Diana, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office.

Carlton Lamar Grant, 37, and Lindsey Jo McFadden, 29, remained in Upshur County Jail in Gilmer under $4 million bond each after being charged with killing Rachel Rhoads, 24, of Longview.

Bedford police arrested the suspects April 5 in the Fort Worth area, four days after Rhoads’ body was found on Easter Sunday just off a pipeline right-of-way on FM 726 in eastern Upshur County, said authorities. The suspects were transferred to the Gilmer jail April 9, Byrd’s office said.

The body, found north of Texas 154 (which is near FM 726), was discovered by persons who were in the area for recreational riding, said Upshur County sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Hazel.

At a press conference which Sheriff Larry Webb and Byrd held soon following the arrests, the district attorney said Grant and McFadden were charged with capital murder because they were accused of killing Rhoads while in the course of committing another felony, which was kidnapping her.

Under Texas law, capital murder is punishable only by lethal injection or life imprisonment without pa-role.

Byrd was not immediately available for comment on when the case might be tried.