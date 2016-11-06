DON’T FORGET TO VOTE TUESDAY

Follow Us: by
IT IS YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT AND OBLIGATION.
Here are the local polling locations for this Tuesday.
All Election Day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:
Gregg County
Voters can cast ballots only in their precinct:
Pct. 12: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. U.S. 80, White Oak
Pct. 13: Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave., Gladewater
Pct. 14: Old Sabine ISD Elementary School Cafeteria, 5219 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City
Pct. 15: Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore
Upshur County
Voters can cast ballots only in their precinct:
Pcts. 1, 19: Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 E. Texas 154, Gilmer
Pct. 2: East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Drive, Gilmer
Pct. 3: Glenwood Water Department, 6792 S. FM 726, Gilmer
Pct. 4: Ashland Masonic Lodge No. 1138, 10478 Texas 154, Diana
Pcts. 5, 18: Assembly of God Church, 1060 N. U.S. 271, Gilmer
Pct. 6: Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Road, Diana
Pct. 7: Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea St., Ore City
Pct. 8: Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer
Pct. 9: Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy
Pct. 10: Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Big Sandy
Pcts. 11, 16: St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce St., Gladewater
Pct. 12: Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Road, Gilmer
Pct. 13: Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer
Pct. 14: Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer
Pct. 15: Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Road, Gilmer
Pcts. 17, 20, 21: Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer
