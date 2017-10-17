DON’T MISS OUT ON THE NEWS YOU CAN USE …

Follow Us: by
- Former Gladewater City Councilwoman Judy Burlison passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, at her home in California surrounded by her family.
- Gladewater could have a new city manager come this Thursday if one of the two finalists accepted the city’s contract offer. The city received 28 application packets. The Gladewater City Council is expected to make an announcement at the monthly meeting held at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at City Hall.
- The Gladewater Police Counter-Narcotics Unit and Gregg Constable Precinct 3 Daniel Morgan, executed a search warrant at the residence of 45-year-old Lamont Darnell Thompson, who resides at 209 East Miller St. in Gladewater on Oct. 14.
- GISD Trustees voted to amend this year’s school calendar after Assistant Superintendent Dr. Cliff Lightfoot reported that after an audit of instructional time the student calendar could be amended. Trustees approved that the last day of school for students will be June 1 instead of June 7.
- The Texas Attorney General’s office issued a ruling last week saying the City of Gladewater can withhold information which was discussed in two budget workshop open meetings.
- The Gladewater Bears appeared headed for a blow-out win over Spring Hill with a 38-6 lead at halftime. But the Panthers put up 29 points in the third quarter to pull within three points, 38-35, to make things interesting in the fourth quarter.
- Mikie Webb has settled into his role as the Union Grove Lions’ quarterback after being pressed into service to the season ending injury to Parker Thornton. Last Friday night in the District 10-2A Division I opener, Webb rushed for 95 yards, scored three touchdowns and was 7 for 7 passing for 119 yards to lead the Lions to a 27-0 victory over Cayuga. Webb has brought his “linebacker mentality” to his new position.
- The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) announced Monday the appointment of Judge Bill Stoudt of Gregg County as Chairman of the ETCOG Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
