DPS Enhances Patrols for Labor Day Enforcement Period

TYLER– The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking Texas drivers to use extra caution when driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend. From Sept. 2 – 5, DPS Troopers will join law enforcement from across the state in looking for drivers who disregard traffic laws, including impaired drivers, speeders and safety belt violators.
“Texans are killed on our roadways every day because of reckless drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking, and DPS works around-the-clock to help prevent these tragedies,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “During the Labor Day weekend, Troopers will be on the lookout for impaired and dangerous drivers, and we are urging drivers to do their part by strictly obeying traffic laws and finding alternative transportation if they plan to drink.”
During the 2015 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, DPS Troopers made 488 DWI arrests, and issued 8,515 speeding citations, 1,091 seat belt/child safety seat citations and 1,062 no insurance citations. In addition, Troopers made 278 fugitive arrests and 224 felony arrests.
DPS offers the following tips for safe travel during the Labor Day holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive – designate a driver or take a cab.
- Eliminate distractions, including the usage of mobile devices.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.
- Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas and heavy traffic.
- Slow down or move over for police, fire and EMS vehicles as well as tow trucks and TxDOT vehicles stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. (When you see a fellow motorist on the side of the road, slow down or move over a lane for them too, if it is safe to do so.)
- Don’t drive fatigued.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
- Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained before your trip begins.
