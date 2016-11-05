DPS STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL TERROR THREAT IN TEXAS

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today issued the following statement regarding a potential terror threat in Texas:

“While we do not typically discuss security issues, we can say that DPS is constantly in touch with fellow law enforcement and intelligence officials, including our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners. DPS is continually monitoring events involving potential public safety impacts across the state and nation. We can also assure Texans that we adjust our level of vigilance to meet any potential or emerging threats, and will also adjust our security measures as threats warrant.

“As always, every citizen has an important role to play in helping to thwart illicit activity, and we encourage Texans to remain vigilant. If anyone observes any suspicious activity, they are urged to contact their local authorities or report it through Texas’ iWatch program at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251.”

Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Terror Threat

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following reports of a potential terror threat in Texas:

“My office is working with law enforcement officials and we are continuing to monitor the situation in close coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texans should go about their daily lives as usual, but remain vigilant over the next several days and report any suspicious activity to state or local law enforcement. The State of Texas will continue to do everything it can to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.”