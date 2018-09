Follow Us: by

Funeral services for East Mountain City Councilman Charles Medlin, 73, are set for 10 a.m. Friday at the Assembly of God in Gilmer.

Burial will be in Old East Mountain Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Thursday (tonight) at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Medlin died unexpectedly at his home Tuesday morning. A full obituary will appear in next week’s editon of The Mirror.