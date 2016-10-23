Follow Us: by
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and continues through Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. Texas has a record breaking 15 million people registered to vote ahead of the November election which means there will be very long lines on Election Day.
Early Voting Locations
GREGG COUNTY- Gladewater Early Voting held at City Hall
Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Nov. 4, 8 a.m. until noon
UPSHUR COUNTY – No Gladewater early polling location for Upshur County. The early polling location is the Upshur County Courthouse:
Oct. 24-28, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
