EARLY VOTING BEGINS OCT. 23

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today reminded registered Texas voters that early voting in person begins on Monday, Oct. 23rd, and runs through Friday, Nov. 3rd. Secretary Pablos also reminded registered voters that they may vote at any polling location in their county during the early voting period. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has worked closely with all counties affected by Hurricane Harvey to ensure they are prepared to conduct successful elections, both during the early voting period and on Election Day. “As voting season begins next week, I would like to remind all Texas voters to take advantage of early voting in order to ensure their voices are heard,” Secretary Pablos said. “For those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, I encourage you to vote during the early voting period, as all Texas voters can cast their ballots at any polling place in their county of registration during that time, and avoid the crowds on Election Day. As always, our office is ready to assist Texas voters who have questions as they head to the polls.” Voters affected by Hurricane Harvey can find additional information and resources at www.votetexas.gov/faq/harvey See what’s on the ballot for the statewide Constitutional Amendment elections. The Texas Secretary of State’s office reminds voters that, if they possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID, they must use that ID to vote. The seven forms of approved photo ID are: Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS Texas personal identification card issued by DPS Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph United States passport An approved photo ID may be expired up to four years. MAY VOTE by (1) signing a declaration at the polling site explaining why they are reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, and (2) For those registered voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo IDby (1) signing a declaration at the polling site explaining why they are reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, and (2) providing one of various forms of Supporting Documentation This Supporting Documentation can be: 1. a certified birth certificate (must be an original); 2. a valid voter registration certificate; or 3. a copy or original of one of the following: a. current utility bill; b. bank statement; c. government check; d. paycheck or e. other government document that shows the voter’s name and an address Government documents which include a photo must be original and cannot be copies. If a voter meets these requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election. Learn more about required identification for voting in person. Voters with questions about the registration process and how to cast a ballot can visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE. Texans can join the #VoteTexas conversation this election by following Vote Texas’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media platforms.