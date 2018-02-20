EAST TEXAS GUSHER DAYS CHILI COOK-OFF COMING

Follow Us: by
GET YOUR APPLICATION FORM HERE:
2018 East Texas Gusher Days
April 21
Downtown Gladewater
Gladewater, Texas Cook-Off
Are you the best Chili cook in East Texas?
Well, let’s see what you have ….
We’ll give you a chance to prove it on April 21st when you reach for the top prize with your secret concoction of meat, spices, peppers and whatever else tickles your taste buds and opens your sinuses. So, if you’re hankerin’ to prove you make the “chiliest chili” in East Texas, join us for East Texas Gusher Days Chili Cook-Off, held in downtown Gladewater, the Antique Capital of East Texas, on April 21st. Entry fee is $20 and turn-in time is 1 p.m..
CHILI GRIND ONLY.
Jackpot Beans competition is just $5, with turn-in at Noon.
Trophies will be awarded for 1st Place Chili and 1st Place Bean, and Peoples’ Choice Award. We have door prizes galore!
And make sure you join us for the Cooks Dinner at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Chili Tent, located just south of the Rail Road Tracks on Center Street. We provide everything – you just need to bring a smile and an appetite.
SHARE by