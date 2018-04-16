East Texas hospital practice mass movement of patients across the region

This Wednesday, April 18 all across East Texas, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and coordinating agencies will be working together to practice the triage and transfer of patients with injuries from potential tornado. Approximately 250 students will be ‘acting’ as tornado victims.

This would be necessary when hospitals and/or nursing homes suffer damage during a severe weather event. The priority of the Texas hospital system is to maintain patient/staff safety at all times. Practicing how a mass surge of patients will function is a priority among healthcare professionals in the 19 counties in East Texas.

Each hospital and nursing home will be working through what we call an exercise. This means they will be simulating the actual process of receiving the patients, assessing their condition, treatment plans and admitting the patient to their facility or to evacuate existing patients due to infrastructure issue.

While hospitals and EMS agencies handle emergencies each day, there is a different process when we are moving several hundred patients at a time. The Medical Operations Center known regionally as the G-MOC will set up in Tyler at the Regional Advisory Council office located at 100 E Ferguson Street in Tyler. The function of this team is to manage at a regional level the flow of patients based on the number of patients who need to be moved and the current available patient beds at each hospital and nursing home. This will be coordinated in Tyler by the Regional Advisory Council, Northeast Texas Public Heath (NETHealth) and representatives from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), hospitals, EMS agencies and the regional Disaster District Coordinator with real time data; just as it would be in a disaster scenario.

Here is a list of participating facilities by county.

Participating hospitals, nursing homes, educational facilities and Emergency Management across the region by county:

Camp County:

UT Health Pittsburg

Cherokee County:

Cherokee County Sheriff

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Jacksonville

Jacksonville Fire Department

Jacksonville Police Department

Tyler Family Circle of Care Jacksonville

UT Health Jacksonville

UT Tyler Nursing School

Freestone County: – Freestone Medical Center Fairfield

Gregg County:

Champion EMS

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center North Park

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Kilgore

Heritage of Longview Healthcare and Rehabilitation – Longview

Pace Opportunity Center, Inc. Longview

Select Specialty Hospital Longview

UT Tyler Nursing Longview

Harrison County:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall

GenesisPrime FQHC Clinic-Marshall

Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab Marshall

Henderson County:

Chandler Nursing Center – Chandler

Tyler Family Circle of Care – Athens

UT Health Athens

Panola County: – UT Health Carthage

Rusk County: – UT Health Henderson

Smith County:

Allegiance Home Health Tyler

Baylor Scott White/Texas Spine and Joint Tyler

Breckenridge Village Tyler

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Tyler

CHRISTUS Healthsouth Rehab Tyler

City of Tyler Fire Department

Disaster District 6 Coordinator Tyler

Northeast Texas Public Health

Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office Tyler

Tyler Family Circle of Care – three (3) Tyler locations

Tyler Junior College

UT Health East Texas EMS

UT Health North Campus Tyler

UT Health Tyler

UT Tyler Nursing Tyler

UT Tyler Pharmacy Tyler

Van Zandt County: Van Zandt Regional Medical Center Grand Saline

Wood County:

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Winnsboro

Quitman Fire Department

UT Health Quitman

Winnsboro Fire Department

Wood County Emergency Management/Northeast Texas Public Health Department