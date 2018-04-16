East Texas hospital practice mass movement of patients across the region

Follow Us: by
This Wednesday, April 18 all across East Texas, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and coordinating agencies will be working together to practice the triage and transfer of patients with injuries from potential tornado. Approximately 250 students will be ‘acting’ as tornado victims.
This would be necessary when hospitals and/or nursing homes suffer damage during a severe weather event. The priority of the Texas hospital system is to maintain patient/staff safety at all times. Practicing how a mass surge of patients will function is a priority among healthcare professionals in the 19 counties in East Texas.
Each hospital and nursing home will be working through what we call an exercise. This means they will be simulating the actual process of receiving the patients, assessing their condition, treatment plans and admitting the patient to their facility or to evacuate existing patients due to infrastructure issue.
While hospitals and EMS agencies handle emergencies each day, there is a different process when we are moving several hundred patients at a time. The Medical Operations Center known regionally as the G-MOC will set up in Tyler at the Regional Advisory Council office located at 100 E Ferguson Street in Tyler. The function of this team is to manage at a regional level the flow of patients based on the number of patients who need to be moved and the current available patient beds at each hospital and nursing home. This will be coordinated in Tyler by the Regional Advisory Council, Northeast Texas Public Heath (NETHealth) and representatives from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), hospitals, EMS agencies and the regional Disaster District Coordinator with real time data; just as it would be in a disaster scenario.
Participating hospitals, nursing homes, educational facilities and Emergency Management across the region by county:
Camp County:
UT Health Pittsburg
Cherokee County:
Cherokee County Sheriff
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Jacksonville
Jacksonville Fire Department
Jacksonville Police Department
Tyler Family Circle of Care Jacksonville
UT Health Jacksonville
UT Tyler Nursing School
Freestone County: – Freestone Medical Center Fairfield
Gregg County:
Champion EMS
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center North Park
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Kilgore
Heritage of Longview Healthcare and Rehabilitation – Longview
Pace Opportunity Center, Inc. Longview
Select Specialty Hospital Longview
UT Tyler Nursing Longview
Harrison County:
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall
GenesisPrime FQHC Clinic-Marshall
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab Marshall
Henderson County:
Chandler Nursing Center – Chandler
Tyler Family Circle of Care – Athens
UT Health Athens
Panola County: – UT Health Carthage
Rusk County: – UT Health Henderson
Smith County:
Allegiance Home Health Tyler
Baylor Scott White/Texas Spine and Joint Tyler
Breckenridge Village Tyler
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Tyler
CHRISTUS Healthsouth Rehab Tyler
City of Tyler Fire Department
Disaster District 6 Coordinator Tyler
Northeast Texas Public Health
Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office Tyler
Tyler Family Circle of Care – three (3) Tyler locations
Tyler Junior College
UT Health East Texas EMS
UT Health North Campus Tyler
UT Health Tyler
UT Tyler Nursing Tyler
UT Tyler Pharmacy Tyler
Van Zandt County: Van Zandt Regional Medical Center Grand Saline
Wood County:
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Winnsboro
Quitman Fire Department
UT Health Quitman
Winnsboro Fire Department
Wood County Emergency Management/Northeast Texas Public Health Department
