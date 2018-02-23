East Texas Police Academy graduation set for Feb. 23

Kilgore College’s East Texas Police Academy will host a graduation ceremony this week for the 308th class of the Basic Peace Officer Academy.



The graduation, set for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, will be held in the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center, located at 220 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore.

The BPOC is a 750-hour, 19-week course. Following successful completion of the BPOC, students meeting the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing requirements are eligible to take the peace officer licensing test.

For more information on the ETPA, visit www.kilgore.edu/etpa .

Graduation candidates:

Ty Birdwell: Nacogdoches Police Dept.

Cody Busbee: Pittsburg Police Dep.

Jessica Cirkles: Bogata Police Dept.

Daniel Custer: Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Quade Davis: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Trey Haislip: Paris Police Dept.

Thad Hall: Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Jones: Smith County Sheriff’s Office

James Kerby: Lone Star Police Dept.

Travis Leclair: Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Lopez: Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua McGee: Rains County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew McKeethan: Smith County Fire Marshal

David Miller: Brownsboro Police Dept.

Valorie Owens: Timpson Police Dept.

Cameron Precise: Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Venesia Schroth: Gregg County Constable No. 4

Cody Sprayberry: Longview Police Dept.

Tracy Timmons: Smith County Sheriff’s Office