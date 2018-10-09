EAST TEXAS RESIDENTS JOINED THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® AND RASISED AWARENESS AND MORE THAN $70,000 IN FUNDS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE DISEASE

Participants Raised Critically Needed Awareness and

Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

EAST TEXAS, 10.8.18 – The Alzheimer’s Association® invited the East Texas community residents and friends to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk took place this Saturday on October 6, 2018 at Gregg County Courthouse in Longview, Texas.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s more than 600 participants completed a 5k walk and learned about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk also featured a Promise Garden – a hands-on, mission-focused experience that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

“I wanted to make a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a very personal, hands-on way to raise awareness and funds,” said Haylea Hundson, Chairperson for the East Texas Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “As the need for advance care, support and education increases in our East Texas communities, the Alzheimer’s Association continues to expand services to help those in need. The funds raised from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a key part of that continued support.”

Team Papacita’s was the team who raised the most funds at $7,740 and Marilyn Hampton was the top individual fundraiser at $7,220.

In addition to the 5K walk, participants enjoyed a variety of entertainment, children’s activities, social stations and more. KETK reporter and anchor Daniel Pierce served as the Walk’s emcee.

While participants donated approximately $70,000 support is still needed in order to expand services in the East Texas area. The goal is $85,000. If you were unable to participate in person you can still make a difference and donate by your mobile phone texting WalkALZ to 151555 or go to www.alz.org/walk.

Special thanks to Edward Jones, the National Presenting Sponsor as well as National Teams, Brookdale Senior Living, Senior Star, Sigma Kappa and Life Care Services (LCS).

Community partners include Regional Sponsor, Heartis Seniors Living, Chapter Presenting Sponsor,

Briggs Equipment along with Longview Regional, Texas Bank & Trust, Hays RV Center, Heartis – Longview, Gans & Smith Insurance, Longview Ambucs Too, Heritage at Longview Heathcare & Rehabilitation, Wesley House, Pilot Club of Longview and American Electric and Power (AEP).

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Texas alone, there are more than 380,000 people over the age of 65 that are living with the disease and 1,405,000 caregivers.

