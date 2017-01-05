FIRE DESTROYS GLADEWATER DOWNTOWN BUILDINGS

Follow Us: by
DOWNTOWN FIRE DESTROYS TWO BUILDINGS
Gladewater and area firefighters battled a downtown blaze for more than five hours late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The fire left Tony’s Old South Cafe (formerly The Fork) and a vacant building next door gutted and a total loss. Gladewater firefighters were joined by Longview FD, Warren City/Clarksville VFD and Sabine VFD in saving Christie’s Collectibles, which sustained little if any damage from the thick smoke that bellowed into the air.
Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said it would be several days before officials could determine what caused the fire.
The fire burned powerlines, which forced SWEPCO officials to cut all power between Quitman Street and Pacific Street and Main Street and North Ferry Street. Officials said the Post Office on Dean Street would be without power Thursday morning.
