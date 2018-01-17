First Day Filing Results

Filings Wednesday, the first day candidates could file to run for the Gladewater City Council in the May 5 election, saw incumbent mayor Harold Wells and councilman J.D. Shipp filing for the mayor’s seat, while incumbent Leon Watson and former city councilman Scott Owens filed for the Place 2 seat.

No one has filed yet for Place 3, which is currently held by Lana Niemann. City officials said only one other packet has been picked up so far and that was by Brandy Flannagan.

The last day to file is Feb. 16 at 5 pm.