FOUR ARRESTED IN UPSHUR COUNTY MURDER

GILMER–Four persons remained jailed on murder charges Monday in connection with the March 28 shooting of a man at his home near the rural Lafayette community of northern Upshur County, said Sheriff Larry Webb.

Kendrick Lemichael Jackson, 29, who had a Pittsburg address, was pronounced dead at his residence on FM 1975 by Upshur County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter, who ordered an autopsy, Webb said.

One suspect was arrested at the sheriff’s office Thursday night, another turned herself in there Friday, and the other two were separately arrested in other counties Friday, the sheriff said. Three remained in Upshur County Jail in Gilmer on Monday afternoon, while the other, 19-year-old Decorian Quantez Robbins of Lone Star, was in Cass County Jail at Linden awaiting transfer to Upshur County, said Webb.

Devontay Hunter, 20, of Lone Star, was arrested after coming to the sheriff’s office in Gilmer on Thursday night, said Webb. Hunter had been interviewed elsewhere before voluntarily coming to the office, and remained confined under $250,000 bond after being booked at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff added.

Xavier Keishawn Mumphrey, 19, of Kilgore, was arrested in that city by Kilgore police and remained jailed under $750,000 bond, Webb said. The only female suspect, Alize Sharda McFall, 20, of Kilgore, turned herself in to the Upshur sheriff’s office Friday afternoon and was under $150,000 bond, said Webb.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department arrested Robbins in that county Friday afternoon, said Webb. Potter set the bonds on the other three suspects, said authorities.

In a press release, Webb said his office received a call about 6:24 p.m. the night of the shooting reporting that it had “just occurred” in the 14000 block of FM 1975. “When deputies arrived on scene, one person was found deceased,” the press release added.

Webb said Friday there were “witnesses that gave us calls,” but that he could not discuss circumstances of the shooting, such as how many times Jackson was wounded nor whether he was shot inside or outside the home. He expressed concern about the impact releasing such information could have on jurors.

The shooting site was about 15 miles northeast of Gilmer, near the Camp County line, officers said. Webb meantime said Monday he did not think his office had received results of the autopsy, which he said Friday was to occur in Tyler.

Sheriff’s investigator Freddy Fitzgerald is leading the investigation of the incident, said Webb, who expressed appreciation to the Camp County Sheriff’s Ofice, Lone Star police and Pittsburg police for their assistance in the investigation.

Jackson’s body was taken to Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City, the sheriff added.