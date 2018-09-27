Free safety courses offered this semester by KC Risk Management Institute

The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free classes in October, November and December that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices.

All courses are free but advance registration is required. Classes are held in Kilgore at the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center, located at 220 N. Henderson Blvd., in Kilgore.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and certificates will be awarded upon successful completion of each course.

The courses are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.

Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $6.6 million in safety education grants – including $100,000 for 11 straight years to sustain the KC Risk Management Institute – marking $1.1 million in donations to the college.

Registration forms and course descriptions are available on the RMI website: www.kilgore.edu/rmi.

To register, call Jennie Alcantar at 903-983-8170 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu.

October 2018 classes:

Hazardous Material Regulations (HMR) DOT (8 hours)

Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 and 11

2 to 6 p.m. both days

Attendance is required both days.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 2

OSHA 10 Construction (10 hours)

Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 18

(Tuesday: 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Thursday: 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendance is required both days.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 9

Clean Up Hazwoper (40 hours)

Monday-Friday, Oct. 22-26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendance is required all five days.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 15

Clean Up Hazwoper Refresher (8 hours)

Friday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 19

Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours)

Friday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Limited to the first 12 students who register

No more than three allowed from the same company

Registration Deadline: Oct. 19

November 2018 classes:

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) DOT (8 hours)

Monday, Nov. 5, Mon., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 29

Electrical Safety (8 hours)

Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 7-8

5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day

Attendance is required both evenings.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 31

Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours)

Friday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Limited to the first 12 who register

No more than three from the same company

Registration Deadline: Nov. 2

OSHA 10 General Industry (10 hours)

Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 13 and 15

Tuesday: 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Thursday 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendance is required both days.

Registration Deadline: Nov. 6

Emergency Response Hazwoper (24 hours)

Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 14-16

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendance is required all three days.

Registration Deadline: Nov. 7

Emergency Response Hazwoper Refresher (8 hours)

Friday, Nov. 16

8 a.m. to 5 pm. each day

Registration Deadline: Nov. 9

OSHA Record Keeping (8 hours)

Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 28-29

5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day

Attendance is required both evenings.

Registration Deadline: Nov. 21

December 2018 classes:

OSHA 30 General Industry (30 hours)

Monday-Thursday, Dec. 17-20

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Attendance is required both days.

Registration Deadline: Dec. 10

PEC Basic Orientation (8 hours)

Friday, Dec. 21

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration Deadline: Dec. 14