GET YOUR RODEO INFO HERE

Want to find all the rodeo information in one place – for FREE?
Simply download the Gladewater Mirror App and click on the “RODEO” icon. There you will get the current PRCA standings, a link to the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo website and online ticket center, and you will get the 2017 digital edition of the official rodeo program and the Gladewater Mirror’s 80th Anniversary Special Issue.
And once the rodeo starts on Wednesday with Xtreme Bulls, you can find updated nightly scores and standings at the rodeo, with a complete wrap-up Saturday night.
So what are you waiting for? Download the App today.
