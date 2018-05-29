GETTING READY FOR THE RODEO

2018 GLADEWATER ROUND-UP RODEO

Celebrates 81st Season June 6th thru 9th

New signs are going up at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo arena and that is a sure fire signal that it’s almost rodeo time – four nights of top rodeo action at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena, starting Wednesday, June 6th with a full night of XTreme Bulls, followed by three nights of PRCA rodeo excitement Thursday, June 7th through Saturday, June 9th. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m., and proceeds from the rodeo fund scholarships for area students.

Tickets for the 81st Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo are $16 for adults / $8 for kids (12 and under) and can be purchased in person at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview or online at GladewaterRodeo.com.

Reserved Seating is available until 6 p.m. each night, and for the first time, group tickets (20% savings on 10 or more adult tickets) are also available through GladewaterRodeo.com.

This year, special VIP tickets packages include reserved seating behind the bucking chutes, VIP parking, a souvenir program signed by rodeo legend, Don Gay, and access to free food and drinks before, during, and after the rodeo in the VIP Pavilion.

On Thursday, June 7th, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo will proudly offer special half-price tickets for members of the military and first responders who present a valid ID at the Rodeo Ticket Office.

The Ticket Office on the rodeo grounds is located just north of Highway 80 on North Rodeo Street in Gladewater opened for ticket sales on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday – Saturday, June 4 – 9, starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Registration forms for Kids Mutton Bustin’ (5-7 years of age; under 50 pounds) are available anytime for download online at GladewaterRodeo.com or at the Rodeo Ticket Office on May 28th. All completed forms may be submitted online to the Rodeo’s website May 28th through June 4th (by 5 p.m.) or in person to the Rodeo Ticket Office on June 4th (by 5 p.m.). Participating children will receive one (1) free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly.

The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 8 and Under and ages 9-12. The winners of each age group will win a free pizza each month for a year from Pizza Hut. No pre-registration is required.

2018 SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 – XTREME BULLS – Sponsored by Cavender’s Boot City & Xtreme Bulls

THURSDAY, JUNE 7 – Sponsored by Gladewater National Bank – The Gladewater Roundup Rodeo will be having its first Military and First Responder Appreciation Night. Tickets will be half price for all Military, Veterans, and First Responders with Military and First Responder ID. Texas Spirit Riders will be performing a special program to honor those that have served or are serving our country and communities. Come out and show your appreciate!

FRIDAY, JUNE 8 – Sponsored by Superior Health Plan

SATURDAY, JUNE 9 – “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” sponsored by Texas Oncology

Additional Sponsors include: Aaron’s, Austin Bank, Bodacious Bar-B-Q, City National Bank, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, Copeland’s Insurance, Craig Bass Law Firm, Etex, Gladewater Mirror, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Joyce Crane, Lightman Media Group, Pizza Hut, R.J. Construction Metal Buildings, The Maid-Rite Co., and Waste Connections, Inc.

The 2nd Annual Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo for children and people with special needs will take place Saturday, June 9th, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena, located on US Highway 80. This free event features a variety of activities, including horseback rides, hayrides, face painting, and a petting zoo.

Round-Up Rodeo sponsorships and vendor spots are still available – contact Chris Thompson, 2018 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Association President, by completing the contact form at GladewaterRodeo.com/Contact, and for those interested in supporting the Handicapable Rodeo, contact Lindsey Donaho at 903-790-4415.