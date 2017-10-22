GFD RAISES MONEY FOR MDA

The Gladewater Fire Department raised over $5,500 through its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Labor Day Fill the Boot Drive. Firefighters Damian Miller, J.P. Parker, Stuart Thompson and Jacob Garland presented the check to Tiffany Bratcher, MDA Area Director of East Texas, last week.

“The fire fighters of the Gladewater Fire Department have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said Bratcher. “This year’s Fill the Boot was a success and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Gladewater community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”

Photo by Jim Bardwell