GISD ACCEPTS RICHARDSON’S RESIGNATION

The Gladewater ISD school board met in special session Friday morning to accept GISD Superintendent Dr. Richardson’s resignation, effective March 19.

On March 2, the Board of Trustees of Tatum ISD met to formally offer Gladewater ISD Superintendent Dr. J.P. Richardson a contract. The Tatum ISD Board voted to hire Richardson at its Feb. 8 meeting, but by law, the board had to wait 21 days before voting to hire Richardson, who will replaceDr. Dee Hartt.

The Tatum ISD board is slated to accept Hartt’s resignation at its March 7 meeting.

Richardson is expected to begin work in Tatum in April.

Jon Keller, GISD board president, said the GISD board will begin the search process internally by posting the job within the next few days.

“We will decide at our next board meeting on an interim superintendent if that is the route the board chooses,” Keller told the Mirror Friday.

Dr. Richardson has served as Superintendent at Gladewater ISD since 2008.

Dr. Richardson has served as a Director of Human Resources & Community Relations, Principal, Assistant Principal & Teacher. Prior to coming to Gladewater, Dr. Richardson worked at Tatum ISD as a Director & Principal prior to accepting the job as Superintendent of Gladewater ISD.