Gladewater man gets 10 years probation for burglary

BY PHILLIP WILLIAMS/Correspondent

GILMER–115th District Judge Lauren Parish sentenced 24 persons on felony charges and two for misdemeanor crimes between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office.

Details of the felony sentencings were as follows, and all defendants either pleaded guilty, or, in cases where probation was revoked, admitted violating terms of probation, said Byrd’s office:

Tyler Wayne Craig, 24, of Gladewater, was placed on 10 years “deferred adjudication” probation Dec. 2 for burglary of a building. However, he must remain in county jail until a bed is available at a Tyler County drug treatment program, which he must complete.

“Deferred adjudication” means no final conviction appears on a defendant’s record if he/she successfully completes probation. However, if such probation is revoked, up to the maximum sentence for the crime can be imposed.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated Craig’s April 19 offense. Like all others placed on probation, he was ordered to pay court costs and $100 to the crime victim fund.

Some other terms of Craig’s probation include a $500 fine, attorney fee, a $50 Crimestoppers fee, 400 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling, training in life skills, and clases for those who commit theft.

Byrd represented the state in the case. Gilmer attorney Dwight Brannon represented Craig.

Ronald Gene Wynn, 41, of Big Sandy, received five years in prison Dec. 2 for assault–family violence with previous conviction.

Big Sandy police probed the Feb. 25 crime. Assistant District Attorney Rebecca J. Ojeman represented the state, while Longview attorney Edward Choy represented Wynn.

Big Sandy resident Randy Keith Andrews, who turns 27 Dec. 21, was placed on six years regular probation of a 10-year prison term Dec. 6 for assault/family violence with previous conviction.

Big Sandy police investigated the July 1 offense.

Some terms of probation include a $1,500 fine, $50 payment to Crimestoppers, an attorney fee, 400 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, training in anger management and life skills, entering a batterer’s intervention prevention program, and having no direct or indirect contact with the victim in any form.

Byrd represented the state. Gladewater attorney Barry Wallace represented Andrews.

In a probation revocation, Jessie Allen Bergfeld, 35, of Gilmer, drew 18 months in state jail Nov. 29 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police investigated the Jan. 10 offense. Assistant District Attorney Natalie A. Anderson represented the state in the revocation; Longview attorney Scott Novy represented Bergfeld.

In a probation revocation, Jacklyn Nicole Beaty, 34, of Gilmer, drew 24 months in state jail Nov. 29 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office probed the July 22, 2013 crime. Byrd represented the state; Gilmer attorney Matthew Patton represented Beaty.

In another probation revocation, Keelon Scott Hicks, 18, of Gilmer, drew four years in prison Nov. 29 for tampering with physical evidence.

Gilmer police investigated the Aug. 3, 2015 offense. Byrd represented the state in the revocation; Longview attorney John Moore represented Hicks.

In yet another probation revocation, Bryan Thomas Legg, 29, of Gilmer, drew 18 months in state jail Nov. 29 for possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office investigated the Oct. 3, 2010 crime. Assistant District Attorney Aleana Peoples represented the state; Moore represented Legg.

Ramsey Orion Torres, 18, of Gilmer, was placed on two years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 2 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of cocaine.

Gilmer police probed the Oct. 4 offense.

Some terms of Torres’ probation include paying $100 to Crimestoppers, a $1,000 fine, an attorney’s fee, 240 hours of community service, counseling as needed and training in “life skills.”

Byrd and Patton handled the sentencing.

Rebecca Swallow, 60, of Mesquite, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 2 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office investigated her June 12 offense. Some terms of Swallow’s probation include a $50 Crimestoppers fee, a $750 fine, an attorney’s fee, performing 300 hours of community service, undergoing an alcohol/drug evaluation and training in “life skills.”

Peoples and Patton handled the sentencing.

Ore City resident Reon Cardell Dmontre Floyd, who turned 31 Dec. 3, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 2 for delivery of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office investigated the March 7 offense.

Some terms of Floyd’s probation include paying $50 to Crimestoppers, a $1,000 fine, a $180 fee to the Texas Department of Public Safety for testing the drug involved in the case, and an attorney fee; 400 hours of community service, undergoing an alcohol/drug evaluation, training in life skills, and taking a polygraph test at the probation officer’s discretion.

Anderson and Patton handled the sentencing.

Brandon Jon Stowater, 18, of Gilmer, was placed on 10 years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 2 for burglary of a habitation. However, he was ordered to remain in county jail until he can enter a substance abuse treatment center, where he must complete a program.

Gilmer police probed the Aug. 31, 2015 case.

Some terms of probation include a $50 payment to Crimestoppers, a $1,000 fine, $400 restitution to the victim, 400 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation and training in life skills. He is also “criminally trespassed from victim’s property.”.

Byrd represented the state; Sulphur Springs attorney Heath Hyde represented Stowater.

Jenny Rae Boudreaux, 40, of Ore City, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 2 for possession of a controlled substance–one gram or more but less than four grams of methamphetamine. However, she must remain in county jail until a bed opens at an inpatient treatment treatment in Bowie County.

The sheriff’s office investigated the Sept. 27 offense.

Some terms of probation include a $50 payment to Crimestoppers, $1,000 fine, attorney fee, 600 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling and “life skills” training.

Anderson and Novy handled the sentencing.

Scott Raymond Arnold, 23, of Gilmer, received six months in county jail Dec. 2 for theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Gilmer police probed the Aug. 5 offense. Peoples and Moore handled the sentencing.

Steven K. McCraven, 52, of Boyd, received six months in state jail Dec. 2 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Gilmer police investigated the Nov. 23, 2014 offense. Byrd and Moore handled the sentencing. START

John Robert Keith, 46, of Sulphur Springs, drew four years in prison Dec. 2 for evading arrest/detention with vehicle. The sheriff’s office investigated the June 11 offense.

Anderson and Moore handled the sentencing.

Robert Jason Davidson, 36, of Gilmer, received 10 years in prison Dec. 2 for aggravated assault (of) family member with deadly weapon.

Gilmer police investigated the Dec. 27, 2015 offense. Ojeman and Choy handled the sentencing.

Zackary Edward Graham, 17, of Gilmer, drew 12 years in prison Dec. 2 for aggravated robbery.

The sheriff’s office investigated the March 16 crime. Byrd and Moore handled the sentencing.

In a probation revocation, Dustin Lee Moore, 28, of Longview, received seven years in prison Dec. 2 for evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the June 30, 2015 crime. Byrd and Choy handled the sentencing.

Gilmer resident Emily Lynn Kochin, who turned 33 on the day she was sentenced (Dec. 5), drew 16 months in state jail for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Big Sandy police investigated the July 21 offense. Byrd and Choy handled the sentencing.

James Olen Fuller, 54, of Gilmer, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 6 for aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Gilmer police probed the Aug. 27, 2015 crime.

Some of Fuller’s terms of probation include a $1,000 fine, $500 restitution to the victim, a $50 payment to Crimestoppers, an attorney’s fee, 400 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, life skills training, “criminally trespassed from victim’s property” and no contact in any form with the victim, the victim’s family nor that person’s household.

Byrd and Patton handled the sentencing.

Jacob Lloyd Cannon, 20, of Palestine, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation Dec. 6 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office investigated the July 21 offense.

Some terms of probation included a $1,000 fine, $180 fee to the DPS for testing the drug in the case, a $50 payment to Crimestoppers, an attorney’s fee, 300 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation and training in life skills.

Peoples represented the state. Gilmer attorney Dwight Brannon represented Cannon.

Joel Clinton Bonnette, 36, of Ore City, was placed on four years regular probation of a 10-year prison term Dec. 6 for injury to elderly individual.

The sheriff’s office probed the Aug. 31, 2015 crime.

Some terms of probation include a $500 fine, $50 payment to Crimestoppers, an attorney fee, 300 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling as needed, “anger intervention,” life skills training, providing a list of all Bonnette’s doctors and medication to the probation officer, taking medication as directed and reporting to the probation officer monthly in Upshur County.

Byrd and Patton handled the sentencing.

Joshua Lee Davis, 35, of Lindale, was placed on six years regular probation of a 10-year prison term Dec. 6 for posession of a controlled substance–one gram or more but less than four grams of methamphetamine.

Some terms of probation include a $1,000 fine, $180 fee to the DPS for testing the drug in the case, a $50 Crimestoppers fee, an attorney fee, 600 hours of community service, an alcohol/drug evaluation, counseling and life skills training.

Gilmer police investigated Davis’ June 13, 2015 offense. Anderson and Moore handled the sentencing.

Ignacio Amein Gonzalez, 25, of Kilgore, received 12 months in state jail Dec. 6 for possession of a controlled substance–less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Big Sandy police investigated the July 9 offense. Anderson and Wallace handled the sentencing.

Details of the misdemeanor cases were as follows, Byrd’s office said:

A 27-year-old Gilmer man drew one day in county jail and a $4,000 fine Nov. 29 upon pleading guilty to “attempt illegal dumping (for a) commercial purpose.”

A 60-year-old Gilmer man was sentenced to 30 days in county jail Dec. 2 upon pleading guilty to criminal trespass of a habitation.