GLADEWATER RODEO WEEK KICKS OF WITH LUNCHEON

Rodeo Week kicked off Tuesday with the annual Gladewater Chamber of Commerce Rodeo Luncheon. Don Gay, 8-time world champion bull rider, was the guest speaker. Gay will be doing the color commentary again this year at the rodeo which begins Wednesday night with Xtreme Bull Riding. The rodeo continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a full slate of rodeo action. Miranda Case was named citizen of the year and was presented her certificate by Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Associations President Chris Thompson. And stick horses signed by Don Gay were given out to 3 lucky winners.
