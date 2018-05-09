Gladewater Round Up Rodeo, June 6-9

June 6 – 9, 2018

Crews have been busy hanging rodeo banners and sprucing up the rodeo arena because its almost time for the 2018 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo to bust out of the chute with four nights of action featuring Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday, June 6 and continuing June 7-9 wild broncos, bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns. Plus, there’s Mutton Bustin’ and Calf Scrambles for the kids. Tickets are on sale online at GladewaterRodeo.com (starting April 15th) and at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview, TX (beginning May 1st).

Tickets are $16-adults; $8-kids 12 and under. Special VIP tickets and group discounts are also available. On June 7th, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo will offer a special half-price discount for members of the military and first responders who present their valid ID. For more information, Ticket Office hours, and Mutton Bustin’ registration details, visit GladewaterRodeo.com or the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Facebook page.

Rodeo starts at 8 PM nightly

PRCA XTreme Bulls and Gladewater Round Up Rodeo

VIP Experience – $75.00 per seat

For the first time ever, you can experience the Gladewater Roundup Rodeo like never before. With this ticket, you will be able to enjoy an unprecedented access that is sure to make this a night to remember. These tickets are limited to 28 seats per night. With your VIP Experience ticket, you will receive:

– VIP parking in the west side box seat parking.

– Bleacher seats behind the chutes in Section 1. Our most popular behind the chutes seating.

– Souvenir Program autographed by Don Gay, eight-time PRCA world champion bullrider.

– Access to the VIP Pavilion where you can rub elbows with the contestants, stock contractors, and rodeo directors while enjoying a meal and adult beverages before, during, and after the rodeo.

Adults – $16.00

Children 12 and under – $8.00

Children 2 and under are free

For groups on 10 or more, please call for a 20% discount – 903-576-5963

Thursday night – All Military and First Responders – please show your I.D. for half off your admission.

For all event questions, please use the contact page on the Gladewater Rodeo page: https://www.gladewaterrodeo.com/contact

For any ticket related question, please call or text Angel at 903-576-5963 or email angel@dirtroadtickets.com